MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a major fire destroyed a building on Dauphin Street Thursday night, engineers with the Downtown Mobile Alliance and the city have been working together to determine the building’s fate.

While demolishing the remaining features of the building remains an option, the Downtown Mobile Alliance hopes to protect its façade, stating that the street view is important to the Dauphin Street culture.

Structural engineers with the Downtown Mobile Alliance have until Sept. 20 to submit a plan to the city that would secure the structure of the building. If the route to secure the building’s façade is taken, the building would likely be gutted and vacated.

“As long as there’s a façade there and the engineers can develop a plan to stabilize it long-term, I think I can still continue to contribute to the whole feel of Dauphin Street,” Carol Hunter, Communications Director of Downtown Mobile Alliance said.

Historic Mobile, in conjunction with Downtown Mobile Alliance, had been in talks to take over the building which is currently owned by Hoffman Estates. The deal still remains in its due diligence phase.

Hunter said it is possible the space could be bought in the future, especially for a street-level development.

“We have seen other buildings downtown that have had this kind of damage, and the facades have been preserved,” Hunter said.

The sidewalk and on-street parking in front of the building will be closed until the building is permanently secured. The city said they are hoping to complete that work quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.