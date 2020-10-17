Endangered/missing child alert issued for two Pascagoula children, could be in Mobile area

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall of Pascagoula in Jackson County.

Kaiden Wall is described as a white male, 6 years old, three feet and six inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kolden Wall is described as a white male, 2 years old, two feet and three inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall may be accompanied by their non-custodial mother, Sarah Caswell. Sarah Caswell is described as a white female, 33 years old, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Walland Kolden Wall, or Sarah Caswell, or the vehicle, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

UPDATE: According to an alert from ALEA, they may be traveling to the Mobile area. The following is a news release from ALEA:

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert on behalf of the Pascagoula (MS) Police Department. The Pascagoula Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Kaiden Wall, white male, six years of age, and Kolden Wall, white male, two years of age. Kaiden and Kolden Wall were last seen on October 16, 2020 at approximately 5:21 pm in the area of Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula, Mississippi and are believed to be in extreme danger. The two boys were abducted by Sarah Caswell, white female, 30 years of age. Sarah Caswell may be traveling in a silver 2007 Audi A4 2.0 with Alabama tag 2BA2195 and may be in the Mobile, AL area. If you have any information regarding these missing children, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211; or call 911.

Kaiden and Kolden Wall from MHP

Sarah Caswell from MHP

LATEST STORIES