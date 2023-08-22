MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile group is highlighting the fight against domestic violence and human trafficking. “End it Now” will host a family day and march in downtown Mobile Saturday. “End it Now” is an effort by Seventh-Day Adventist churches around the nation to raise awareness and bring help to people who need it.

The family activities start at 10 Saturday morning at Cathedral Square. There’s a picnic at noon.

The march around downtown Mobile starts at 3 in the afternoon and will be led by Mobile’s Public Safety Director. Organizers say they want families to know different ways to spot human trafficking and abuse

“There’s so much violence in the world and human trafficking in the world. There’s there are many people who experience violence and awful forms of abuse every day and even in children. And this has grown to be epidemic proportions. And it’s begun to affect our community,” said End it Now Coordinator Robert Soto. End it Now emphasis day is the 4th Saturday in August every year. They started the event in Mobile and watched it grow over the last five years.

It is free to the public. More information is below.



