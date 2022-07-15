MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an employee was shot at Bubble Lounger off Old Shell Road.
On Friday, July 15, officers were called to the lounge around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators believe a man tried to get inside the lounge and wasn’t allowed in, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.
He pulled out a gun and shot through the door, hitting an employee. The employee was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The man ran from the scene before police arrived on scene, according to the release.
You can stay ahead of all weather, breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.