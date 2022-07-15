MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an employee was shot at Bubble Lounger off Old Shell Road.

On Friday, July 15, officers were called to the lounge around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators believe a man tried to get inside the lounge and wasn’t allowed in, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

He pulled out a gun and shot through the door, hitting an employee. The employee was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The man ran from the scene before police arrived on scene, according to the release.