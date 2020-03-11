Emergency mental evaluation ordered for accused murderer

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circuit Court judge has ordered an emergency mental evaluation for Christopher Kern. Kern is accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a bat.

Judge Wesley Pipes filed the emergency order Tuesday. The order says the evaluation is to determine if Kern is competent to stand trial for the murder and a previous assault charge he was already facing. The order says there is probable cause to believe Kern suffers from a mental condition that has caused him to be homicidal and possibly even suicidal.

The emergency order was issued after Kern’s attorney filed a motion one day following the March 5 murder. His attorney claims Kern has a long history of psychiatric treatment and told a mental health professional he was having hallucinations.

Kern is accused of beating his girlfriend Latasha Johnson to death with a bat. On Tuesday Kern told a District Court judge he was at the store when the murder happened. Neighbors shared surveillance video with News 5 saying it was taken the night of the murder and shows Kern walking out of his home with the bat in his hand.

Judge Pipes’ order says Kern is to be immediately transferred from Mobile Metro Jail into the custody of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. The order says Kern is to stay in a mental health facility until his evaluation is complete and to remain in custody if needs further psychiatric treatment.

