MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health opened a free-standing emergency department for patients in West Mobile.

The new facility will provide healthcare access to those living in West Mobile, including emergency care and routine healthcare needs, according to a news release from USA Health.

The facility is expected to see an estimated 15,000 patients per year and will offer services like CT scanning, MRI, X ray and ultrasound. The new facility is also close to the University of South Alabama and will be used for resident physicians to train with faculty, according to Dr. Edward Panacek, M.D., professor and chair of the USA department of emergency medicine.

The free-standing emergency department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 181 Hillcrest Road.