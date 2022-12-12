MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several high profile artists and musicians have come through the city of Mobile over the years and preformed. What better way to honor this than by featuring the Port City in their songs?
WKRG News 5 compiled a list of songs with lyrics about Mobile including tunes from Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Luke Combs and more.
Guitar Man – Elvis Presley
“So I slept in the hobo jungles
Roamed a thousand miles of track
Till I found myself in Mobile Alabama
At a club they call Big Jack’s
A little four-piece band was jammin’
So I took my guitar and I sat in
I showed ‘em what a band would sound like
With a swingin’ little guitar man
Show ‘em son”
Rocking on the Railroad – Chuck Berry
“In the heat of the day down in Mobile Alabama
Working on the railroad with the steel driving hammer
I gotta get some money to buy some brand new shoes
Tryin’ to find somebody to take away these blues
‘She don’t love me’ hear them singing in the sun
Payday’s coming and my work is all done”
Mobile Bay – Johnny Cash
“And I thought I might freeze to death before I’d get to tell
‘Bout Mobile Bay
Magnolia Blossom
Cool summer nights
Warm rollin’ seas
And all my dreams
Somewhere I’d lost ’em
Mobile Bay
Magnolia leaves
Sweet Rosalee”
Honkytonk Highway – Luke Combs
“Rollin’ into Mobile
Name on the marquee sign
Waving at the women that are standing in the ticket line
Well point me to the stage
I know that’s the only place I’m ever gonna wanna be
Smoky bars, guitars
Breakin’ all the girls hearts
That’s the only life for me”
Get Down – Jabel Hendrix
“Went to this thing called the Mardi Gras
Started in Mobile Alabama you know
Goes on every year in the cold
Grab a few friends let the good times roll”
