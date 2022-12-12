MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several high profile artists and musicians have come through the city of Mobile over the years and preformed. What better way to honor this than by featuring the Port City in their songs?

WKRG News 5 compiled a list of songs with lyrics about Mobile including tunes from Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Luke Combs and more.

Guitar Man – Elvis Presley

“So I slept in the hobo jungles

Roamed a thousand miles of track

Till I found myself in Mobile Alabama

At a club they call Big Jack’s

A little four-piece band was jammin’

So I took my guitar and I sat in

I showed ‘em what a band would sound like

With a swingin’ little guitar man

Show ‘em son”

Rocking on the Railroad – Chuck Berry

“In the heat of the day down in Mobile Alabama

Working on the railroad with the steel driving hammer

I gotta get some money to buy some brand new shoes

Tryin’ to find somebody to take away these blues

‘She don’t love me’ hear them singing in the sun

Payday’s coming and my work is all done”

Mobile Bay – Johnny Cash

“And I thought I might freeze to death before I’d get to tell

‘Bout Mobile Bay

Magnolia Blossom

Cool summer nights

Warm rollin’ seas

And all my dreams

Somewhere I’d lost ’em

Mobile Bay

Magnolia leaves

Sweet Rosalee”

Honkytonk Highway – Luke Combs

“Rollin’ into Mobile

Name on the marquee sign

Waving at the women that are standing in the ticket line

Well point me to the stage

I know that’s the only place I’m ever gonna wanna be

Smoky bars, guitars

Breakin’ all the girls hearts

That’s the only life for me”

Get Down – Jabel Hendrix

“Went to this thing called the Mardi Gras

Started in Mobile Alabama you know

Goes on every year in the cold

Grab a few friends let the good times roll”