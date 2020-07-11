Electronics, scrap metal, tire recycling Saturday for Mobile County Commission District 2 residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have some big items like electronics you need to get rid of, today may be your day. Members of the Mobile County Commission announced that Saturday, July 11th there is going to be a recycling day for electronics, scrap metal and tires.

The event is hosted by the Mobile County Department of Environmental Enforcement. A Facebook event post says there will be no dumping of rubbish. It’s open to residents in Mobile County Commission District 2. You must have proof of residency and they’re requiring face masks and social distancing. It runs from 7 am to 1 pm Saturday at 1113 Hubert Pierce Road. The video in this story was from a 2015 electronics recycling event hosted by members of the Downtown Mobile Alliance.