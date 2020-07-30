Vote to be held to increase service charge for Grand Bay Fire District

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Bay Fire District is looking to increase service charges.

The Board of Trustees for the Grand Bay Fire District filed a Petition for Increase of Service

Charge with the Mobile County Judge of Probate on June 22. The petition calls for raising the service charge from $35 per year to $70 per year for every residence and business.

A vote will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 12581 Saeger Road, Grand Bay, Ala. Only those registered voters living within the boundaries of the Grand Bay Fire District are eligible to vote.

The petition reads as follows:

Shall there be an increase in the service charge assessed for the Grand Bay Fire District from the

amount of Thirty-Five and No/100 Dollars ($35.00} per year to the amount of Seventy and No/100 Dollars ($70.00} per year per residence/business, less and except residences exempt from property taxes under Acts 48 and 91.

The petition is available for public inspection at the Election Center, Probate Court, 151 Government St., Mobile, Ala., during normal business hours.

