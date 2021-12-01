Elected officials in Mobile deliver 2021 state of the city and county address

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual state of the city and county address.

Elected officials spoke about the progress that’s been made in the Port City over the last year and the work that still needs to be done.

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce held the event at the convention center. WKRG’s Peter Albrecht moderated the address.

One of the key topics discussed was public safety amid a rise in violent crime. Mayor Sandy Stimpson believes there is a bigger need for community involvement.

“We have got to have community involvement helping us solve crimes. It doesn’t work otherwise and so I think some of our citizens are starting to realize that they need to be more helpful, said Stimpson.

Another topic on the table was affordable housing.

“We’ve set $29 million aside for housing and so the idea is that in a lot of our older neighborhoods that have been in decline, we can go into those neighborhoods with new housing or fix up the old housing, breathe life into them,” said Stimpson.

The commissioners spoke a lot about projects going on in their districts and emphasized the importance of adding more access to waterfronts.

Randall Dueitt, Mobile County Commissioner representing District 3, discusses possible improvements for the county’s recreational areas.

“Our competition is Baldwin County. It’s important to me and all three of us to make sure that our parks and our sports complex are not just in passing but actually a destination for people,” said Dueitt.