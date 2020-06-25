El Papi announces closure after employee is exposed to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another downtown Mobile restaurant, El Papi, has closed its doors after an employee was exposed to COVID-19.

El Papi, the Mexican restaurant located on Dauphin Street, announced the decision on its Facebook page, saying, although management has upheld strict in-house policies following CDC guidelines, it made the decision to temporarily suspend operations.

The restaurant did not announce how long the closure would be, but it will remain closed until the facility is fully sterilized and all employees are tested.

Full El Papi Facebook post:

We have been made aware that one of our staff members has been exposed to COVID-19. Although we have strict in-house policies to follow CDC safety guidelines, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend operations. All employees will be tested and cleared before returning to work, and we will be fully sterilizing our facility. It is our intention to remain closed until both of these protocols are satisfactorily met.There’s nothing more important than taking the proper measures to ensure the well being of our staff and guests. We look forward to getting our doors back open. Please stay tuned to our social media accounts for updates – your support means the world to us!”

