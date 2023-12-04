EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Eight Mile man has pled guilty to felony murder for the death of a man in July 2019.

Khristian Gibbs, 24, originally pled not guilty to the charge; however, he withdrew his plea, waived trial by jury and entered a guilty plea instead, according to court documents.

Gibbs is accused of killing George Leverette, 21, as part of a drug deal gone wrong.

Investigators initially arrested another man after searching Knollwood Apartments. Just less than a month later, they arrested Gibbs for the crime, according to past News 5 reports.

Gibbs was arrested in August of 2019. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

