MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the life of an Eight Mile man over the weekend, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials said James Burdett, 59, was severely injured when he got out of his vehicle and was hit by a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by a 25-year-old man. Burdett was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Law enforcement said the accident occurred on I-10 near the 13-mile marker. It is unknown if the 25-year-old will face any charges. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:45 p.m. Officials with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.