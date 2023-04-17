MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation and the contractors they work with are kicking-off National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week by reiterating the importance of being alert and caution when driving in work zones.

In 2022, there were 1,916 work zone crashes, including 18 fatalities and 511 injuries in the state of Alabama, according to ALDOT.

“The consequences of not paying attention to the rules of the road within a work zone can be devastating,” said Don Powell, operations manager for ALDOT.

“I’ve been on the side of the interstate at night time and the only thing protecting you is a 3-foot high drum,” said Roger Dixon who works for John G. Walton Construction Co.

Dixon says two people who worked with him lost their lives as a result of drivers not paying attention while going through a work zone. One of those people, was his boss’s son.

“It’s terrible, I never thought I’d have to call someone and tell them their son is no longer alive and It’s a sad situation that didn’t have to happen,” said Dixon.

The message is pretty clear.

“Pay attention to the speed limits and what you’re doing in the roadway,” said Powell. “We’re all busy and have somewhere to be and a time to be there but getting there is half the battle and those workers have somewhere to be as well.”

On Wednesday, people are encouraged to wear orange to amplify the message of work zone safety.