Easter sunrise service returns to Battleship Park for first time in two years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An early-riser Easter tradition is returning to Mobile after a brief hiatus. Government Street Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at Battleship Memorial Park for the first time in two years. Of all the places you could have an Easter Sunrise Service, Battleship Memorial Park is probably among the best.

“It’s also a place of peace and serenity which is probably why it was chosen for a tranquil Sunday morning,” said Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Executive Director Janet Cobb. Last year Easter fell during a time Battleship Memorial Park was closed due to the first wave of COVID lockdowns.

“It’s something that brought a lot of trauma to us because it’s something where Mobile and Baldwin County attends,” said Government Street Baptist Church Pastor Charles Brown. At first, they weren’t sure if they could move forward this year.

“We didn’t want to create any problems as far as gatherings were concerned,” said Brown. Officials with the Battleship contacted Pastor Brown about keeping the tradition alive.

“It’s an institution in our area, not only for people in Baldwin and Mobile Counties, we’re open every day of the year but Christmas Day,” said Cobb. The service is expected to draw more than 400 people from Mobile, Baldwin and beyond. They say they’ll be additional space between seats to accommodate social distancing. The service starts at 6:30 Sunday morning.