MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Easter 2023 is fast approaching and the City of Mobile has several events throughout the holiday weekend. WKRG compiled a list of Easter events in the coming weeks.
Good Friday is set for April 7 and Easter Sunday is on April 9.
Spring Fling 2023
- Saturday, April 8
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dotch Community Center/Trinity Gardens Park
11 a.m. — First Easter Egg Hunt
- Hunts will start with ages 0-3, then 4-6 and finishing with 7-12
- Eggs will drop from the ladder of a fire truck befor each hunt
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — All Day Activities
- Easter Bunny photos
- Face painting
- Petting zoo
- Inflatable bounce houses
- Music
More Events:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Spring Fling/Egg Hunt
|Saturday, April 1
|11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Semmes Municipal Park and Splash Pad
|Easter at the Exploreum
|Saturday, April 1
|10 a.m.
|Exploreum Science Center
|Family Easter Experience
|Saturday, April 1
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Christ United Methodist Church
|Easter Eggstravaganza
|Sunday, April 2
|12 p.m.
|Forest Hill Church of God
|Dressing the Abbey: Easter Floral Design Class
|Thursday, April 6
|6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|History Museum of Mobile
|Moonlight Egg Hunt at Pathway Church
|Saturday, April 8
|12 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
|Pathway Church
|Easter Bunny Pajama Party
|Saturday, April 8
|7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
|Easter Sunrise Service
|Sunday April, 9
|6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
|USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park
|Easter SONrise Service
|Sunday April, 9
|11:15 a.m.
|Cornerstone Gardens
|Easter Sunrise Service
|Sunday April, 9
|6:30 a.m.
|Loxley Municipal Park
|Easter Bunny Video Call
|Sunday April, 9
|1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|N/A