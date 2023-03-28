If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Easter 2023 is fast approaching and the City of Mobile has several events throughout the holiday weekend. WKRG compiled a list of Easter events in the coming weeks.

Good Friday is set for April 7 and Easter Sunday is on April 9.

Spring Fling 2023

Saturday, April 8

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dotch Community Center/Trinity Gardens Park

11 a.m. — First Easter Egg Hunt

Hunts will start with ages 0-3, then 4-6 and finishing with 7-12

Eggs will drop from the ladder of a fire truck befor each hunt

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — All Day Activities

Easter Bunny photos

Face painting

Petting zoo

Inflatable bounce houses

Music

More Events: