MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Easter 2023 is fast approaching and the City of Mobile has several events throughout the holiday weekend. WKRG compiled a list of Easter events in the coming weeks.

Good Friday is set for April 7 and Easter Sunday is on April 9.

Spring Fling 2023

  • Saturday, April 8
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dotch Community Center/Trinity Gardens Park

11 a.m. — First Easter Egg Hunt

  • Hunts will start with ages 0-3, then 4-6 and finishing with 7-12
  • Eggs will drop from the ladder of a fire truck befor each hunt

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — All Day Activities

  • Easter Bunny photos
  • Face painting
  • Petting zoo
  • Inflatable bounce houses
  • Music

More Events:

EventDateTimeLocation
Spring Fling/Egg HuntSaturday, April 111 a.m. to 3 p.m.Semmes Municipal Park and Splash Pad
Easter at the ExploreumSaturday, April 110 a.m. Exploreum Science Center
Family Easter ExperienceSaturday, April 110 a.m. to 1 p.m.Christ United Methodist Church
Easter EggstravaganzaSunday, April 212 p.m.Forest Hill Church of God
Dressing the Abbey: Easter Floral Design ClassThursday, April 66 p.m. to 8 p.m.History Museum of Mobile
Spring Fling 2023Saturday, April 811 a.m. to 4 p.m.Dotch Community Center/Trinity Gardens Park
Moonlight Egg Hunt at Pathway ChurchSaturday, April 812 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.Pathway Church
Easter Bunny Pajama PartySaturday, April 8 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa
Easter Sunrise ServiceSunday April, 9 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park
Easter SONrise ServiceSunday April, 9 11:15 a.m.Cornerstone Gardens
Easter Sunrise ServiceSunday April, 9 6:30 a.m.Loxley Municipal Park
Easter Bunny Video CallSunday April, 9 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.N/A