Eastbound I-10 bayway shut down

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastbound I-10 bayway is was shut down by Mobile Police. All traffic is being rerouted to Exit 27 onto Battleship Parkway.

There will be an update once roads are safe again.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories