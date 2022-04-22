MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today we celebrate earth’s natural resources – fresh air, delicious water, fruitful soil, minerals, fuels, plants and animals. Combatting climate change may seem like a tall task, but you may be surprised at how simple lifestyle changes can make a huge difference if we all are in this together!

“Earth Day was created 52 years ago to celebrate and realize that we have a role to play,” said Mobile Bay Keeper William Strickland.

Our Earth is always trying to maintain a constant balance, that’s why weather happens. The more carbon in our atmosphere, the warmer our earth becomes. This throws off Earth’s balance and can result in more wildfires on the west coast, droughts across the midwest and above-average hurricane seasons in the southeast.

“Understanding that the choices we make every day affect the health of our planet particularly here in coastal Alabama,” said Strickland. “In particular sea turtles, they will eat a piece of trash thinking it’s a jellyfish.”

The Tensaw Delta, Mobile Bay and Gulf are thriving ecosystems that we should aim to protect every day. It doesn’t take much effort to make simple lifestyle changes. It can be as simple as planting a plant, picking up trash, biking instead of driving, turning off water when brushing teeth and using reusable shopping bags. These are just a few ways you can help reduce your carbon footprint and keep our Earth clean!

Not only on Earth Day, but every day of the year we should be aware of how we treat our environment and ways we can do better for the sake of future generations. Head to this link to see how you can participate in earth day events this weekend.