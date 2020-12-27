Early Sunday morning shooting at downtown party sends one to hospital

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- A family of four in Prichard loses everything in an early morning fire before dawn on Christmas. Courtney Carter said she and her three children were spending the night at a relative's home when she got a call at 1 am Christmas morning saying their house was on fire.

Carter and her three children have lived in the home for five years so she says the loss is great "Just not on Christmas, it destroyed everything. I'm just destroyed into pieces like I still don't know what to say right now because it's still unbelievable. We lost everything." Carter went on to say the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical outlet, which she knew was in need of repair, but the landlord had yet to fix it despite her numerous attempts to get him to do so "our whole life was in there, Me and my kids, that was our home and if the landlord would have fixed the electricity problem, i feel like i could have still had my home, what if we were in there and didn't wake up? They would have found 3 bodies."