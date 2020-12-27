Early Sunday morning shooting at downtown party sends one to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An early Sunday morning shooting at a downtown party has one person in the USA Medical Center.
Around 1 AM Sunday, December 27, 2020 police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot with non-life threatening injuries. The person who had been shot said he was at a party at an unknown location with people he didn’t know downtown. The victim said an unknown person started shooting at the party and he was hit.
A friend drove the victim to the hospital and the victim wished to not pursue charges.
