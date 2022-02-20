UPDATE 10:00 am: MFRD sent this news release:

MOBILE, Ala. – At approximately 1:18 AM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to the Berkshire Apartments, 4021 Seabreeze Rd N for reports of an apartment building on fire. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel described a 2-story apartment structure with flames visible on the 2nd floor and heavy smoke present throughout the area.

Fire scene operations were immediately established. Fire suppression teams forced entry into the structure to being the initial fire attack.

At approximately 1:25 AM, a 2nd-alarm response was requested to the scene.

The apartment units in the area of origin were discovered to be vacant, with no furniture and no occupants present. Search and rescue teams entered 2 adjacent, occupied apartment units to ensure that no residents were trapped inside. The families of the occupied units were able to safely escape the structure. However, a family reported that 2 family pets were still inside of their apartment.

Firefighters were able to successfully locate and rescue the family’s pitbull, but the cat was discovered deceased. The pitbull was provided oxygen on scene and returned to his family.

A total of 4 apartment units were affected, with 2 considered total losses and 2 adjacent units suffering significant smoke damage. A built-in fire wall coupled with aggressive fire fighting kept the blaze from extending to the entire structure.

Dozens of firefighters on 12 units (6 engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 rescue trucks, and 2 chief officers) coordinated efforts on scene to successfully put a stop the fire, saving the structure and property.

There were no civilians or firefighters injured as a result of the incident or on-scene operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department at (251) 208-7311.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile-Fire Rescue crews responded to an early morning fire at Berkshire Arms Apartments. The fire destroyed at least two units. Crews were called before dawn and then returned after 8 am to put out a flare-up that appeared to be coming from the roof. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no word on whether or not anyone was hurt in the blaze.