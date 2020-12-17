Early Signing Day produces big-name football recruits from Mobile signing letters of intent

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football seniors who excelled on the gridiron were rewarded today with athletic scholarships. The first day of the early signing period was a busy one along the coast.

Auburn firing Gus Malzahn created some anxious recruiting moments this week. In the end Blount’s outstanding defensive lineman Lee Hunter decided to sign with the tigers, even defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is Auburn’s interim head coach.

“His skill level is very high, he has an ability to be an exceptional player in this league. His personality fits Auburn,” Steele said.

And a surprise in Leopards country when defensive back A.D. Diamond also signed with the Tigers. Diamond was a Louisiana Tech verbal.

“We added A.D. Diamond, who is a guy we had our eyes on,” Steele said. “He played in the Mississippi All-Star game for Alabama and did a good job.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban’s staff once again loaded up with big-time recruits. One of them from right here in Mobile. Mobile Christian linebacker Deontae Lawson now wears Crimson and White.

“Definitely a blessing just to be here, just how much work I’ve put in is paying off. I just need to keep working.” Lawson said.

South Alabama was expected to sign around 16 players today, that number down a bit because the Jags have a new head coach in Kane Wommack, who’s still at Indiana. Jason Brooks out of Mobile Christian who’s a defensive back is now a Jaguar.

“Feels great man, I can’t wait to become a Jaguar and get on the field and come to campus,” Brooks said. “I’m excited, it’s going to be a great feeling. I’ve been smiling all day. Ever since we got Coach Wommack I’ve been smiling. I’m happy, I can’t wait.”

Javonte Grave-Billips of St.Paul’s signed with the U.S. Army. Fairhope quarterback Riley Leonard signed with Duke and Daphne’s Trent Battle signed with T.C.U.

“We had a good season, one I’m going to remember,” Battle said. “Those guys I’ve been playing with them since, like, city league when I was 10 years old. We look back on it and we have come a long way.”

“It’ll be great playing on Saturdays getting to you know, still covid, but getting on the field with my brothers and all of that so,” Graves-Billips said.

North Alabama gets a lot of credit for their talent up there, but we’ve got some talent down here. There’s plenty of guys, quarterback country. And David Morris, he’s promoting the kids, these schools are growing every year,” Leonard said.

