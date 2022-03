MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to an early morning report of shots fired Tuesday on Center Road.

Around 3:15 in the morning Mobile Police were on the scene of Center Road due to reports of shots fired. There is no information on any injuries at this time. Mobile Police have not provided any further details on this shooting at this time.

