Mobile Police make arrest in Navco Rd. gas station shooting

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the early morning shooting on Navco Road.

Police say Riginald Topin has been arrested and charged with Assault Second Degree.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Homicide detectives are at the scene of a shooting reported early Wednesday morning at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Navco Rd. and McVay Dr.

One suspect was seen in police custody in the back of a patrol car. Several evidence markers are on the ground near the gas pumps.

Editor’s note: Article updated at 5:51 a.m. to include new information.