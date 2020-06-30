MPD: One shot during burglary at Estates at Lafayette Square Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A shooting was reported early Tuesday morning at the Estates at Lafayette Square on Downtowner Blvd. in Mobile.

Mobile Police were called to the apartment complex at 900 Downtowner Blvd. around 3:00 a.m. for a burglary call where one person was shot. Police say the victim heard a neighbor’s car alarm, walked outside and saw a person inside his car. The victim told police that was when he fired a shot at the person burglarizing his vehicle. Police found an 18-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

