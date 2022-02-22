MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department say they responded to the 600 block of Crenshaw Street in reference to shots fired. The shooting happened early Monday morning, Feb 21, around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, MPD officers discovered the victim had heard several shots outside her home. During the investigation, the officers observed several bullet holes in the victim’s home. MPD says along with the bullet holes found in the victim’s house a bullet hole was located in an unoccupied vehicle as well.

MPD says that fortunately no one was injured in this incident and that the investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.