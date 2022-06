MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue responded to an early morning major vehicle crash rescue in West Mobile Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. that required low-angle technical rescue, underground/tunnel rescue, and extrication of vehicle occupants. TDFR says that crews remained on the scene until daybreak extricating patients and transporting them to the hospital.

The amount of injury from this crash has not been reported as of yet.