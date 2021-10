MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5400 block of Henning Drive in Tillmans Corner.

Heavy flames were coming from the rear of the house when Mobile Fire-Rescue responded early Friday morning. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. Firefighters remain on scene looking for hot spots.

