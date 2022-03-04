UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue crews battled the house fire for about 20 minutes before bringing it under control, according to a department email update. The fire, started accidentally, ‘significantly damaged’ the entire home.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely before MFRD crews arrived and no one was injured.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to an early morning fire in West Mobile Friday morning. The fire was located on Panorama Blvd.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says they were called to the fire around two in the morning. The family living in the house was able to escape.

Neighbors of the house say the family was inside the house when the fire began but all of them were able to make it out safe.

At this time it is unclear how the fire began. This is a developing story, WKRG News 5 will update this story when we know more.