MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An early morning fire occurred on North Broad Street Friday morning.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was on the scene at 54 North Broad. The fire occurred in an empty building next to the ABC Store. When WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene the fire was already put out, fortunately, no one was injured.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.