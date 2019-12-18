Early morning fire destroys Mobile County home

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire early Wednesday morning on Lott Road.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m., the home was completely destroyed along with the family’s belongings. Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue helped battle the flames.

Everyone made it out of the fire safely.

There are several donation drives for the family to help them have something for Christmas. One by J.E. Turner Elementary School, one with the Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department, and one with H.L. Sonny Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind.

