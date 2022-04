PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police and firefighters responded to an early morning fire at Al’s Tires Thursday morning off of St. Stephen’s Road.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. on April 14. No reports have come in on if anyone had been injured nor what the cause of the fire could be.

This fire case is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will inform you with any new information when we receive it.