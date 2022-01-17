Early morning apartment fire displaces a dozen residents in Irvington

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) Nearly a dozen residents of an apartment complex in Irvington were forced from their homes early this morning after a fire spread through at least two units.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of Highway 90.

One man says he was woken up by smoke in his unit. He ran outside and started banging on doors to get people out. So far, no reports of any injuries. People came by to try to salvage what they could. For the people who live in the units that were damaged, there’s very little left.

“I just get a phone call saying the place is on fire and we came here and all my stuff is gone, I don’t know what happened, all my stuff is gone,” said Maggie Pugh. She says she had just moved into the complex about a week ago.