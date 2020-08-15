Eagle Scout project helps Mobile City Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It will be easier to match pooches with their prospective puppy parents in Mobile thanks to an Eagle Scout Project. A little wooden fencing goes a long way. Darren Gwin puts the finishing touches on the new pen that sits in the parking lot just outside the City of Mobile Animal Shelter.

“Just everyone being helpful, it’s just awesome,” said Boy Scout Darren Gwin. With a sash full of merit badges, this pen caps a long career in the Boy Scouts of America. His parents are very proud of the ribbon-cutting.

“Beyond proud, beyond proud, everyone who’s seen it said it’s very well done, very professional-looking,” said Darren Gwin’s dad Paul. This project can make a big difference when it comes to animal adoptions and human compatibility.

“We want to make sure people are matched with the best pet possible, it reduces returns when they get home,” said City of Mobile Animal Shelter Director Corrie Hoium. The pen gives potential owners a chance to meet one on one with their dog before taking them home. Supplies for the project were donated and the leftover funds were donated back to the animal shelter.

