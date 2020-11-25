Eagle Scout project gives back to Mobile County first responders serving on the front lines amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A boy scout working towards becoming an Eagle Scout dedicated his Eagle Scout project towards giving back to first responders serving on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacarrey Lewis, a boy scout in Mobile, has been working towards the high achievement for over four years.

In June, he came up with the idea to make care packages for local first responders serving on the front lines of the pandemic as a way to give back to them.

“I don’t want to just think about myself all the time, I want to be able to help other people out because that’s just me. And I thought about first responders since they are out in the call of duty just doing things all the time and helping other people, they are putting themselves at risk so I thought I could help them out,” says Lewis.

Lewis made 110 bags to pass out to first responders for his project.

Each bag had hand sanitizer, a face mask, and lotion inside. Lewis also gave the first responders water bottles and donated toys to the Prichard Police Department’s Christmas Toy Drive.

Lewis handed out the bags to first responders at a variety of local agencies including the Prichard Fire Department, Prichard Police Department, and the Mobile County’s Sheriff’s Office.

