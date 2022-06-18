MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It starts with a group of Eagle Scouts and juveniles at Strickland building planters, pruning plants, and anything else that’s needed.

“It’s not anyone’s decision to be here, for some it’s mandatory then it should look nice for them,” said Eagle Scout Peter Toler. Dozens of teenagers end up in the juvenile court system every summer, it’s hoped these skills help them. Peter Toler walks to the different job sites. He’s overseeing this as his Eagle Scout project and reached out to Strickland to put it together. It’s a good fit here. They call it “crime prevention through environmental design” –enhancing the quality of life for teenagers starts at home.

“We want them to see there are other things they could be doing than getting in trouble at night sometimes,” said the chief of juvenile probation Michael Dekle. It’s a constant campaign to help families look for venues for teenagers that lead to productivity instead of problems.

“If you’re having trouble or issues, call us a Strickland if we don’t have the resource we’ll point you in the right direction to get you there,” said Dekle. With sweltering heat–things move at a certain pace. It’s an Eagle Scout project with a lot of help from scouts to teens their age.

“It’s really good working with his peers for his peers it influences them to make a positive impact on their community,” said the mother of Scott Toler, Bernadette. Last year Strickland youth were involved in another beautification project to help build a courtyard of peace.