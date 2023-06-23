MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Electric scooter company Lime launched a fleet in Mobile this week, the company announced Friday.

Up to 300 e-scooters are coming to the city in the latest effort to bring sustainable micro-mobility to Mobile. Lime has vehicles in close to 250 cities worldwide, the release says.

“Mobilians and visitors to our city have already shown that there is a demand for safe, affordable and convenient transportation, particularly in the heart of our downtown entertainment district,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in the release. “We’ve worked hard to create a partnership that will benefit the City of Mobile, our citizens, visitors and Lime.”

Riders can download Lime’s app to find and rent nearby vehicles, Lime’s website says.

Lime previously had an e-bike program in Mobile that ended in 2019. E-scooters from GOTCHA left the city in August 2022.