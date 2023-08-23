MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the longest-running non-profit groups in the Mobile area marks a milestone this week. Dumas Wesley Community Center members celebrate more than a century of helping people in need. This Friday they’ll commemorate 120 years of public service and assistance. They’re hosting an anniversary Celebration Friday afternoon.

They opened the Dumas Wesley house to help workers in this area. In 1903 working families needed childcare as many were employed in agriculture businesses. Since then they’ve expanded to other services like transitional housing for women and children, after-school programs, and meals for the elderly.

They’ve even branched out to Baldwin County with transitional housing for homeless women and children. They measure success by the number of people who are being helped and by the people who move on from need to self-sufficiency.

“Throughout the years we have woven this hand-up versus the hand-out philosophy throughout all of our signature programs. And we started out as providing child care for those working in the cotton mills in Creighton,” said Joni Hendee with Dumas Wesley. “We provide an opportunity for individuals that we serve to invest in themselves, and we want to build connections with those that we serve by offering these programs and services that not only meet their immediate needs but also their long-term success.”

The anniversary celebration will be from 4:30 – 6:30 at the community center Friday afternoon.

They’re selling brown bag meals to benefit Dumas Wesley. The event will include music, a silent auction, Dew Drop hotdogs, and Cammie’s Old Dutch ice cream.