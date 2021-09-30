Dumas Wesley Community Center to host meal event for homebound seniors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dumas Wesley Community Center served meals to homebound seniors on Sept. 30 at Central Plaza Tower in Mobile.

The event coincided with Hunger Action Month to raise awareness about hunger among Mobile’s senior citizens.

More than 70% of their senior citizens are food insecure and are still coping with the impacts of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Dumas Wesley Community Center.

Currently, their senior citizens are only getting one hot meal a day.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement regarding the necessity of this community event.

“There are many older Mobilians who depend on these types of services to make sure their

nutritional needs are met,” Stimpson said.

A spokesperson with the community center says they are in need of volunteers and funding. To find out how to help, click here or call 251-479-0649 for more information.