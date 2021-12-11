Dumas Wesley Christmas Store 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Christmas Tradition continues at one of Mobile’s most well-known charities. Saturday, organizers at the Dumas Wesley Center held their annual Toy Store event. The Christmas Toy Store allows parents in need to buy gifts for their children at a deep discount. Officials say more than 100 kids will have gifts this year thanks to this program. They say it’s more than a handout, it’s a hand up.

“This program provides parents an opportunity to afford Christmas for their children. We’ve gotten great reviews in years past because parents want to provide for their families, especially at Christmas and it really does something for their self-esteem,” said Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Community Center. The toys come from donations and money raised from the toy store goes back into programs from the Dumas Wesley Center.