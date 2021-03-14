Dry weather and low humidity causing influx in wildfires

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire departments and the Alabama Forestry Commission have been hard at work this month fighting an influx of fires in our region.

Sunday alone, there were two wildfires in Baldwin County and three in Mobile County. Benji Elmore, the regional forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission, says a mix of dry weather conditions and low humidity is making it easy for a flame to run its course.

“20 percent humidity and mild temperatures hanging right around 70 degrees, perfect weather for hitting the beach, but it’s terrible weather for us that fight fires. So, it’s just the nature of the beast,” Elmore said.

Elmore went on to say this influx doesn’t come as a shock to those fighting the fires. March always is a peak month year after year. “It’s our peak month for wildfires and the reason being is typical March has low humidity and higher winds. Some Marches are wet and we don’t have much activity, but the average March is always going to be a hot month for us.”

This influx also serves as a reminder for those who burn, caution is always necessary.

“Everything could line up for another tough fire spring for us and so people need to understand that they don’t need to be careless with their burning. If you do any outdoor burning. If you are burning, please do not do it in the middle of the day, that’s the worst time of day that you can strike a match. Hopefully, our guys will get a little relief, but we will see what mother nature gives us.”