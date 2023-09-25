MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly stealing money from a customer’s pants at Waite’s Cleaners.

Mobile police officers responded to an alleged theft at 2461 Old Shell Road on Friday at 1:04 p.m. They learned that the victim had left his wallet and money inside a pair of pants to be cleaned, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

Detectives arrived on the scene and said a woman whom they identified as an employee there had taken money from the wallet, according to the release.

WKRG asked how much money was stolen, but the MPD did not give a specific amount.

Latisha Pugh, 21, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property. She was released from jail after posting the $3,000 bond.