MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man was tried and convicted for the death of a person in October 2018, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Court documents said William Grant Owens, a.k.a. “Whip” and “Unc,” 55, distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin starting in 2016. The jury found that Owens’ role in the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute caused the death of Kelsey Johnston. Owens was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and seven counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Owens was a member of the Crosley Hills drug trafficking organization that operated in Mobile County. The organization distributed many different substances including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, xanax, oxycodone and oxymorphone. The Crosley Hills organization also distributed a considerable amount of heroin in Mobile County. The sales are allegedly what led to a lot of overdoses that resulted in hospitalizations and death, which included Kelsey Johnston on Oct. 11, 2018.

There were 38 co-conspirators that have already pleaded guilty. Owens is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30 and he faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and up to life in prison.