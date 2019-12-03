Drop the mic! Lip Sync Battle coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Do you think you are a singing sensation but cannot carry a tune? You can rock the house at the Fuse Project’s first-ever Lip Sync Battle on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The event will be held at the Soul Kitchen Music Hall in downtown Mobile. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. General admission is $25.

Here is more information about the Fuse Project and where the proceeds for the event are going.

Fuse Project has partnered with local organizations to support over 45 high-impact projects to date to provide life-changing opportunities for children on the Gulf Coast. In 2018, Fuse Project decided to focus their efforts on supporting the newly launched initiative, The Historic Avenue Foundation. The Historic Avenue Foundation will operate as a community quarterback to bring the Purpose Built Communities model to “The Avenue” community located in downtown Mobile. Fuse Project will be making investments in mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education, and community wellness to close the opportunity gaps that exist in the community. All event proceeds from the Lip Sync Battle will benefit The Historic Avenue Foundation. Besides supporting an important local cause, this event will include an evening full of live performances, special guests, all-star entertainment, and drink specials in a casual, fun environment! The Lip Sync Battle is hosted by a passionate and motivated group committed to ensuring you have a top-notch experience. It is a great way for friends and businesses to gather downtown and cheer on their peers. Participating teams will be comprised of area organizations. Come join us to Party for a Purpose! The Fuse Project

Fuse Project’s Purpose Built Community from Fuse Project on Vimeo.

For more information or to register for the event, follow this link.

LATEST STORIES: