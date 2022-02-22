MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents will have another chance to drop off their unwanted items during Operation Clean Sweep.

Operation Clean Sweep is a county-wide program designed to help residents get rid of trash, yard debris and old electronics, according to a website post from the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement.

Residents can simply drive up to the dumpsite and unloaded their unwanted items.

Items include:

Appliances

Computers/Printers

Flat Screen TVs

Flat Screen Monitors

Household items

Yard Debris

Scrap Metal

Clothing

Microwaves

Electronics and Tires (limited to 10).

Items that will not be accepted are:

Tubed TV’s

Computer Monitors (CRT type)

Roofing

Hazardous Waste

Junk Cars

Boats

Pressure Tanks

Waste Oil

Liquid Paint

Nails

Glass

Sharp Objects and Household Garbage

Operation Clean Sweep will be held Saturday, March 5 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the old Irvington landfill at 71955 Half Mile Road. To sign up for the drop-off event and reserve a slot, click here. Residents must show proof of residency and are only allowed one load per household, according to the post. Face coverings are required.

If you would like to help in Operation Clean Sweep, call the Mobile County Department of Environmental Enforcement at 251-574-7867. The department is asking for 12 residents to volunteer including a team captain for projects.