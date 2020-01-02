Driver steals hundreds from Mobile County ice machine, search for suspect continues

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping catching a criminal who stole 400 dollars from a local business.

Deputies released video from the Greer’s parking lot on Dauphin Island Parkway. They say the person driving a white pickup truck is responsible for breaking into an ice machine on December 28th around 4:30 AM. It’s described as a Chevrolet 1500 or 2500. Unfortunately, you don’t get a good look at the driver or see the burglary in progress. However, deputies are hoping someone can recognize the truck and help catch the person responsible.

If you know the person who owns this truck, please contact the sheriff’s office immediately you can remain anonymous. You can call 251-574-8633 or go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.

