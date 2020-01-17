CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver crashes into building, takes out tree, light pole in Downtown Mobile

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) — Surveillance video from the 219 restaurant on Conti Street captured some of the early morning destruction by an alleged drunk Driver in Mobile.

News 5 spoke with the owner of the restaurant, Todd Henson who said he actually woke up to the commotion. Henson said, “First I thought, entertainment district, people were messing around and someone was swinging on the pole.”

Then Henson looked outside his window. He said, “Came downstairs and that’s when I had a tree in front of my door and two light poles down.”

The video shows the moment the driver backs into a building and then drives forward, crashing into a car. The video shows the vehicle then speeding down Conti Street, taking out a light pole and a tree.

Mobile Police arrested the driver 25-year-old Jimmy Martin not too far from where the car crashed. Henson said he was surprised when he checked his security footage. He said, “If you’re making mistakes, it’s like check, check, and he just kept making another one and another one and another one, and you kept thinking dude stop, and he didn’t until the car broke down.”

Martin now faces a DUI charge. Henson said there is no reason this should have happened. He said, “It’s a little much especially for a 25-year-old that has apps on their phone that you could touch and have a car come get you.”

219 shared photos on Facebook of the damage to the restaurant. A large window at the front of the restaurant is smashed.

Despite the damage to the restaurant, the folks at 219 have maintained a good sense of humor, writing on their specials board that their drive-thru is currently closed.

219 also posted their appreciation to the City of Mobile for the prompt response.

UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — Police have released more information on this morning’s arrest. 25-year-old Jimmy Martin was found near his disabled car near Conti and Joachim. Martin has been arrested on DUI charges.

25-year-old Jimmy Martin.

Surveillance video from 219 Restaurant captured the moment Martin crashed into the building.

UPDATE (5:25 a.m.) — The driver is in custody. According to witnesses, the driver slammed into the Alexander Shunnarah building, a fence, and several cars. Witnesses also say the driver may have been impaired. It’s not clear what charges he will face.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One building, several cars, and a fence have been damaged during an overnight crash in Downtown Mobile. It happened around 2 a.m. near Conti and Conception Streets. Witnesses say the driver backed into the building, hit several cars and a fence before driving off. We are waiting for more information from police.

