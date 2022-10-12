Driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for causing deadly Citronelle crash, 2 killed and 2 injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man pleaded guilty for his involvement in a crash that killed two and injured two others. Donald Crocker, who fled from the crash he admitted to causing, will serve three years of jail time.

Crocker appeared in court Wednesday, Oct. 12 after pleading guilty to several charges including manslaughter for a deadly 2019 Citronelle wreck.

Crocker was believed to be driving over 100 mph when he ran off the road, crashing into several trees. His passengers, Curtis Miller, 43, and James Toomey Jr., 21, were thrown from the vehicle. They died from their injuries. Steven Miller, 24, and Skylar Toomey, 19, were injured in the crash.

Crocker ran from the scene and was taken into custody nearly a month later.

Crocker initially entered a plea of not guilty, but later entered into a plea deal to reduce his sentence.

Donald Crocker pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of Reckless Manslaughter

One county of Assault in the First Degree

Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury

Crocker was given a split sentence for the reckless manslaughter and assault charges. Crocker’s split sentence means he will serve three years behind bars.

Once released, he will serve five years of probation with the Mobile County Community Corrections, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Crocker was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday, Oct. 12.