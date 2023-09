MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night at Eddie’s Mart, 1451 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

According to the Mobile Police Department, a man driving in the Eddie’s Mart parking lot struck the pedestrian and drove away.

WKRG asked MPD for a description of the vehicle, but none was provided.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.