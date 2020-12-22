Driver loses control on Causeway, truck ends up in water

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A driver lost control on the Causeway Tuesday and ended up in the water.

WKRG News 5 arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. and saw the driver’s red truck in the water.

Gavin Foster told us he was on his way to work when it all happened.

“Clipped the median, came right on over, lost traction, not much I could really do other than just brace for impact,” Foster said.

Foster walked away from the crash unharmed.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories