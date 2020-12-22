Driver loses control on Causeway, truck ends up in water

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A driver lost control on the Causeway Tuesday and ended up in the water.

WKRG News 5 arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. and saw the driver’s red truck in the water.

Gavin Foster told us he was on his way to work when it all happened.

“Clipped the median, came right on over, lost traction, not much I could really do other than just brace for impact,” Foster said.

Foster walked away from the crash unharmed.

