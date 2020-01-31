Driver in 2019 Irvington deadly crash charged with murder

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A driver involved in a deadly crash last year is now in custody charged with murder.

Matthew Bailey Busch, 23, was booked into Metro Jail Thursday on a grand jury indictment.

The crash happened in June 2019 near Padgett Switch Road and Half Mile Road in the Irvington area.

According to Alabama State Troopers, Busch was traveling west on Half Mile Road in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when he drove into the path of a 1999 Kenworth truck that was northbound on Padgett Switch Road.

Busch and a passenger in his truck, 48-year-old Aurita Lorraine Howard of Gulf Shores, were taken to a hospital. Howard passed away the following day. The driver of the Kenworth was not hurt.

Mobile Police said the vehicle Busch was driving was stolen.

